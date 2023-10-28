Football Friday: Oct. 27, 2023

WVUA-23 recaps Week 10 of the high school football season. Enjoy highlights of:

Thompson overcomes slow start to finish unbeaten in region play

Thompson scored touchdowns on its first two drives of the second half on its way to a 21-11 win over Hoover.

The victory caps a perfect 7-0 run through Class 7A Region 3 marking the first time Thompson has gone unbeaten in region play since 2020.

The Warriors led 7-3 at halftime and was on the verge of stalling on the opening drive of the second half. Thompson coach Mark Freeman kept his offense on the field on fourth-and-12 and quarterback Trent Seaborn connected with receiver Colben Landrew deep down the sideline for a 46-yard touchdown.

Thompson’s offense hit on the identical play again on its next drive with another Seaborn-to-Landrew connection extending the lead to 21-3.

Hoover scored its only touchdown with 16 seconds remaining. Running back Bradley Shaw took the direct snap and plunged into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown.

Both Thompson (8-1, 7-0) and Hoover (4-6, 4-3) have a bye next week before beginning the playoffs. The Warriors will host Florence in the first round of the Class 7A state tournament while the Buccaneers will travel to Huntsville to face Bob Jones. Both games are on Friday, Nov. 10.

Tuscaloosa Academy parties on Homecoming, easily take down Cold Springs

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Alex Chasen

Tuscaloosa Academy got the job done in front of the Knight faithful, beating Cold Springs 48-26 in their homecoming game plus earning the top seed from the area in the state playoffs.

In the first quarter, the game was much different than the rest, only one touchdown scored and a lot of time was drained off the clock by the Eagles run game.

The only touchdown in the opening quarter came in the Knights first drive of the game. After working their way down into the red zone, quarterback Preston Lancaster took the snap and found Ellis Hamiter wide-open for a short five-yard pass, putting the first points on the board.

The second quarter seemed like it was going to be a back-and-forth affair with both teams finding themselves in the endzone multiple times.

Cold Springs run attack hit a brick wall in the first, but in the second, they started to find some gaps and work their way downfield with power. On the one-yard line, a direct snap to Joshua Winfrey who trucked a couple of Knight defenders, landing in the house for the Eagles first touchdown.

The Eagles scored again on their next drive in a similar fashion, led by their relentless power and misdirection run game. Finding themselves back on the one-yard line, quarterback Mason Gable clapped his hands for the snap and decided to keep the ball, doing the dirty work himself, he reached his arms out, getting the ball over the line for a Cold Sprigs touchdown.

Although Cold Springs found some life in the second, not much else went their way the rest of the night, it was all Tuscaloosa Academy the rest of the way.

Ready to take over the game, Knights Preston Lancaster in the shotgun, he quickly found Mills Powell wide open in front of him for a short pass. Powell then sprinted 35 yards all the to the house creating the spark and momentum needed to finish the game and never look back.

Next up, the (6-2) Tuscaloosa Academy Knights will finish off their season next Friday on the road versus the (1-8) Holt Ironmen while the (4-6) Cold Springs Eagles have no more games to play and this loss concludes their 2023 campaign.

