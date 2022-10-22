Football Friday: Oct. 21, 2022
WVUA-23’s recaps Week Nine of the high school football season. Enjoy highlights from:
-Tuscaloosa County vs Vestavia Hills
-Hillcrest vs McAdory
-Central-Tuscaloosa vs Hueytown
-Paul Bryant vs Bessemer City
-Northridge vs Brookwood
-Dallas County vs West Blocton
-Aliceville vs Greene County
-Hoover vs Thompson
-Tuscaloosa Academy vs Cold Springs
-Lynn vs South Lamar
-Springwood vs North River Christian
-Bibb County vs Holt
-Greenville Tigers vs Demopolis Tigers
All the highlights – plus scores, cheerleaders, and ‘Band of the Week’.