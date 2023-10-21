Football Friday: Oct. 20, 2023

WVUA-23 recaps Week 9 of the high school football season. Enjoy highlights of:

Gordo’s stellar second half locks up the region title

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter, Sutton Smith

The Green Wave’s outstanding fourth-quarter performance propelled them to a 35-10 win over Oakman and top of the 3A Region Five standings.

Gordo trailed 10-7 at halftime but turned a corner in the second half scoring 28 unanswered points, 20 of them coming in the fourth quarter.

Gordo head coach Gus Smith was pleased with his team’s perseverance after a sloppy, turnover-filled first half.

“We laughed about our first half performance; I told our coaches to not rip the players apart for what happened, but just be nice to them,” Smith said. “We played a bad half of football but were thankful the score was 10-7. We just overcame adversity.”

In the first half, Gordo fumbled and lost the ball twice resulting in points for the Wildcats. The Green Wave defense stayed in the game forcing multiple turnovers on downs and three-and-outs.

“Our defense did a great job. Our game plan was solid and our coaches and players did a great job,” Smith said. “We practice hard and the game is our reward; our practices are harder than games and that’s what we do at Gordo.”

Smith is excited for the chance to host playoff games, but knows the challenges are just beginning for his team.

“It’s great to have a region championship, but you’ll never see a region championship t-shirt at Gordo,” Smith said. “We’re playing for state championships. That’s what we want and that’s the goal.”

Gordo improves to 8-1 and will have an off week next week.

With the loss, Oakman is now 7-1 and will host region opponent Winfield next Friday at 7 p.m. CT.

