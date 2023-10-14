Football Friday: Oct. 13, 2023

WVUA 23 recaps Week 8 of the High School football season. Enjoy highlights from:

Paul Bryant beats Brookwood in high-scoring affair

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Alex Chasen

The Paul W. Bryant Stampede trampled on the Brookwood Panthers final home game and senior night, winning 45-35 under the Friday night lights.

In the opening minutes of the second quarter, the Panthers were trying to get themselves back into the game. Quarterback Jacob Rowell clapped his hands for the snap, he kept the ball and rushed for 44-yards, getting tackled at the one-yard line. The very next play Rowell punched it into the house for the Panthers first score of the game.

The high scoring affair didn’t start off that way, both sides came out strong on defense with just one score in the first quarter.

After a scoreless first 10-miniutes the Stampede drove down the field and got into the redzone. Paul Bryant’s Edwin Merriweather took the snap and found Miles Madden wide open for a 30-yard touchdown.

Up next, the (3-4) Paul W. Bryant Stampede look to get their record to an even 4-4 as they go head-to-head against the undefeated Hillcrest Patriots while the (1-6) Brookwood Panthers hit the road to play the (4-2) McAdory Yellowjackets.

