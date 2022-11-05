Football Friday: Nov. 4, 2022
WVUA-23’s recaps the first week of the AHSAA playoffs. Enjoy highlights from:
-Northridge vs Pelham
-Jacksonville vs Bibb County
-West End vs Aliceville
-Locust Fork vs Tuscaloosa Academy
-Wadley vs Pickens County
-Ohatchee vs Gordo
-Calera vs Hillcrest
-Munford vs American Christian Academy (ACA)
-Huntsville vs Thompson
-Bob Jones vs Hoover
-McAdory vs Homewood
-Northside vs Etowah
-Vestavia Hills vs Austin
-Cornerstone Christian vs North River Christian
All the highlights – plus scores, cheerleaders, and ‘Band of the Week’.