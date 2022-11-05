Football Friday: Nov. 4, 2022

WVUA-23’s recaps the first week of the AHSAA playoffs. Enjoy highlights from:

-Northridge vs Pelham

-Jacksonville vs Bibb County

-West End vs Aliceville

-Locust Fork vs Tuscaloosa Academy

-Wadley vs Pickens County

-Ohatchee vs Gordo

-Calera vs Hillcrest

-Munford vs American Christian Academy (ACA)

-Huntsville vs Thompson

-Bob Jones vs Hoover

-McAdory vs Homewood

-Northside vs Etowah

-Vestavia Hills vs Austin

-Cornerstone Christian vs North River Christian

All the highlights – plus scores, cheerleaders, and ‘Band of the Week’.