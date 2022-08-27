Football Friday: Aug. 26, 2022
WVUA-23 recaps Week Two of the High School football season. Enjoy highlights from:
-Tuscaloosa Academy vs ACA
-East Central Christian vs North River Christian
-Tuscaloosa County vs Bessemer City
-Brookwood vs West Blocton
-Woodlawn vs Central
-South Lamar vs Holy Spirit
-Hale County vs Greensboro
-Brilliant vs Pickens County
-Bibb County vs Gordo
-Armwood (Fla.) vs Hillcrest
-Hueytown vs Clay-Chalkville
-Bartlett (Ten.) vs Hoover
All the highlights – plus scores, cheerleaders, and ‘Band of the Week’.