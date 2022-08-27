Football Friday: Aug. 26, 2022

high school football

WVUA-23 recaps Week Two of the High School football season. Enjoy highlights from:

-Tuscaloosa Academy vs ACA

-East Central Christian vs North River Christian

-Tuscaloosa County vs Bessemer City

-Brookwood vs West Blocton

-Woodlawn vs Central

-South Lamar vs Holy Spirit

-Hale County vs Greensboro

-Brilliant vs Pickens County

-Bibb County vs Gordo

-Armwood (Fla.) vs Hillcrest

-Hueytown vs Clay-Chalkville

-Bartlett (Ten.) vs Hoover

All the highlights – plus scores, cheerleaders, and ‘Band of the Week’.