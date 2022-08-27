Football Friday: Aug. 26, 2022

WVUA 23 Sports,
Gadsden City Vs. Thompson

high school football

WVUA-23 recaps Week Two of the High School football season. Enjoy highlights from:

-Tuscaloosa Academy vs ACA
-East Central Christian vs North River Christian
-Tuscaloosa County vs Bessemer City
-Brookwood vs West Blocton
-Woodlawn vs Central
-South Lamar vs Holy Spirit
-Hale County vs Greensboro
-Brilliant vs Pickens County
-Bibb County vs Gordo
-Armwood (Fla.) vs Hillcrest
-Hueytown vs Clay-Chalkville
-Bartlett (Ten.) vs Hoover

All the highlights – plus scores, cheerleaders, and ‘Band of the Week’.

Categories: Football Friday, High School Sports, Sports

Related