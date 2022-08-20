Football Friday: Aug. 19. 2022

WVUA 23 Sports kicks off the 25th season of Football Friday. High school football highlights from:

-Central vs Tuscaloosa County

-Northside vs Hale County

-Pike Road vs Hillcrest

-Thompson vs Buford (GA)

-Holt vs Brookwood

-Russell Christian vs Tuscaloosa Christian

-Holy Spirit vs Tuscaloosa Academy

-Sipsey Valley vs Gordo

-Chilton County vs Bibb County

-Northridge vs Oak Mountain

-Paul W. Bryant vs Pleasant Grove

-Hoover vs Auburn

-Lamar County vs South Lamar

All the highlights – plus scores, cheerleaders, and ‘Band of the Week’.