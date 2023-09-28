Football Forecast for High School & College… Thursday PM Update

Good Thurday afternoon! Here’s a look at our football weather for high school and college this week and weekend. First, let’s start with high school football. If you’re going to a local stadium Friday night, temperatures will start off in the upper 70s at the 7pm kickoff, then fall into the upper 60s by the end of the game. Skies will remain mostly clear, and there is no risk of rain. Overall, the weather is looking nice for the games, with low humidity.

As for college football… Bama takes on Mississippi State Saturday night in Starkville. Temperatures will rise in the lower 90s at 3pm, under a sunny sky. By the 8:00pm kickoff, we can expect temperatures in the middle 70s, then fall into the upper 60s by the end of the game. Humidity will remain very low, with very a very pleasant feel to the air.

Auburn takes on Georgia Saturday afternoon in Auburn. Look for a sunny sky and hot weather, but humidity will remain low. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s by the 2:30pm kickoff, then fall into the lower 80s by the end of the game. Rain is not expected for the Auburn game.

Join us on WVUA 23 weekdays at 5 p.m. for the very latest on your news, weather and sports.

Richard Scott

WVUA Chief Meteorologist

rscott@wvua23.com

Twitter: RichardWVUA23

Facebook: WVUA23RichardScott

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RichardScottWeather