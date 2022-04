Food and Wine Festival offers wining, dining for a good cause

Sip, sip, hooray!

The eighth annual West Alabama Food and Wine festival offered a whole lot of wining and dining Thursday at the Tuscaloosa River Market, and it was all for a good cause.

What started as an event to help grow the area’s culinary community has transformed into a large-scale event focused on showcasing West Alabama’s top chefs and raising money for the West Alabama Food Bank.