Flu, respiratory illnesses creeping into school systems

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Emily Benito

TUSCALOOSA – Flu and respiratory virus cases are on the rise.

“We’re seeing an uptick in respiratory illness and basically there’s a couple of things going around,” said University Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tom Weida. “RSV, which is that crud virus we see usually in the fall, but we are also starting to see some flu. That’s a little bit early for our flu. Usually, we see flu in January and February.”

After two years of being shut in and masked up around others, many people have lost immunity to many viruses that plague populations during winter.

“More people have been getting it this year and you’re probably asking why,” said Weida. “That would be because we really haven’t been circulating as much because of COVID. But also when you’re away for summer break, you’re not circulating either with the same folks. We’re now inside, it’s gotten colder weather, and I think the cold has hit us sooner than it usually does, so it spreads the virus around a lot more efficiently.”

Since flu season is starting earlier, health officials say the best way to be protected is to get a flu shot.