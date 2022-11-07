Flu forces Alabama school district to go virtual for a week

The Associated Press

GUNTERSVILLE — An Alabama school district is switching to virtual classes for the next week because of rising flu cases among students and teachers.

The Marshall County school district in northern Alabama said in a statement that in-person classes are being put on hold Monday through Thursday.

The statement said the number of flu illnesses has left schools short on staff and unable to operate.

Marshall County schools were already scheduled for a holiday Friday on Veterans Day.

Al.com reports that Alabama has been seeing high levels of influenza. During the last week of October, more than 100 flu outbreaks were reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

