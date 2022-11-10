Flu cases spike in Alabama; among the highest in the nation

TUSCALOOSA – The state of Alabama is experiencing a record number of cases of influenza, making this the state’s highest incidence of flu activity since 2009. University of Alabama at Birmingham health professionals said the U.S. is seeing high numbers of influenza-like illnesses and confirmed flu.

“Influenza-like illness means it’s kind of a broad description of patients who have symptoms or going to their primary care doctor with symptoms that are consistent with influenza,” said UAB Healthcare Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Lee.

Dr. Keisha Lowther, Chief Medical Officer of Whatley Health Services, said Alabama historically has a low number of people who are being vaccinated in general and therefore lack protection against viruses.

“I would say it’s the perfect storm. It is a trifecta. We have seen an uptick in both children and adults who are suffering from flu, but awe are still seeing an uptick in COVID and RSV as well. So it’s keeping us really really busy as a practice,” said Lowther.

Alabama is one of three states with the highest infection rates in the country.

“I think, honestly, not having the protection we got from the mask is affecting us. I think also we are seeing more people outside, so people are doing more family gatherings, more football, and we have gotten more lax with our hygiene practices that everyone was following at the peak of COVID, ” said Lowther.

For more flu and COVID-related information, click right here.

**-**