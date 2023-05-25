Florida scores walk-off win over Alabama baseball at SEC Tournament

Having the last at-bat made all the difference for the Florida Gators.

UF’s JT Riopelle hit a mammoth three-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to give Florida a 7-6 win over Alabama at the SEC Tournament.

Riopelle’s blast came after the Crimson Tide’s Tommy Seidl broke a 3-3 tie with a 3-run double in the top of the 11th inning.

“You know, basically what I told them was, Hey, man, this hurts, and it’s supposed to hurt,” said Alabama interim head coach Jason Jackson. “You invest that much into a game, and it was an emotional game and it was a very well-played game, but this was supposed to hurt. That’s a kick in the gut. So it’s okay to be pissed. You should be pissed.”

Florida jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning courtesy of a two-run home run by Josh Rivera.

Alabama countered with single runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. Crimson Tide freshman Colby Shelton gave UA it’s first lead on a solo home run.

Florida picked up an unearned run in the eighth inning to tie the game 3-3. With a runner on first and no outs, the Gators Michael Robertson executed a sacrifice bunt. Alabama pitcher Aidan Moza fielded the ball but his throw to first got past Drew Williams and rolled deep into foul territory. Florida’s Dale Thomas scored all the way from first base on the play.

Alabama will now face elimination on Thursday at The Met. The Crimson Tide will face the loser of Wednesday’s final game between Auburn and Vanderbilt.