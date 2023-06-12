Florida man dies in Friday morning wreck in Marion County

A single-vehicle crash in Marion County Friday morning claimed the life of a man from Palm Bay, Florida.

The wreck happened around 5:45 a.m. June 9 on Interstate 22 near the 33-mile marker, about 3 miles east of Winfield in Marion County.

Michael I. Jones, 43, was fatally injured when the tractor-trailer he was driving ran off the road, struck a guardrail and overturned. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the crash.