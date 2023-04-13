Florida GOP passes 6-week abortion ban; DeSantis supports it

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Republican-dominated Florida Legislature has approved a bill to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The House gave the proposal final passage on Thursday. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he supports the bill and is expected to sign it into law.

A six-week ban would give DeSantis a key political victory among Republican primary voters as he prepares to launch an expected presidential candidacy built on his national brand as a conservative standard bearer.

The policy would also have wider implications for abortion access throughout the South as some nearby states have total bans in place.

Florida currently prohibits abortions after 15 weeks.

