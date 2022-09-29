Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

By ADRIANA GOMEZ-LICON

Associated Press

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) – Rescue crews are wading through water and using boats to rescue Florida residents stranded in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The Orange County fire department posted photos Thursday of crews in a flooded neighborhood in the Orlando area.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the U.S. Coast Guard began rescue operations hours before daybreak.

At least one person in Florida was confirmed dead on the state’s eastern coast.

Flooding rains continued falling even after Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm.

Its center finished crossing the Florida peninsula Thursday and emerged in the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters predicted it would return to hurricane strength and turn north toward South Carolina.

