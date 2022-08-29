Flooding less severe than expected in Mississippi capital

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS and MICHAEL GOLDBERG

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Pearl River flooded streets and at least one home in Mississippi’s capital city, days after storms dumped heavy rain.

But water levels were starting to recede Monday.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the water did not rise as high as expected, and that spared many homes and businesses.

The National Weather Service says the Pearl River had crested above 35 feet.

That was just short of a major flood stage of 36 feet.

The mayor says flooding has caused new problems at a water-treatment plant, reducing water pressure in Jackson.

The city has ongoing problems with drinking-water quality.

8/29/2022 3:01:44 PM (GMT -5:00)