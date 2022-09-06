Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Flood watches are in effect in the U.S. southeast and across much of the northeast as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours across already saturated ground.

Forecasters said waves of showers and storms were expected to develop Monday in the region, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continued to stream across the South and into the Northeast.

Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening.

Life-threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storm was northwest Georgia.

