Flipping the field: Bryant-Denny Stadium getting full turf replacement

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Nick Balenger

While the University of Alabama football roster goes through renovations every off-season, Bryant-Denny Stadium is going nowhere. Seven head coaches, four Heisman Trophy winners and seven National Championship teams have run through the building over the past 31 years, all playing on mostly the same field.

Now, as the Crimson Tide prepares for a possible playoff game in the 2025 season, the Alabama grounds crew is working all summer to replace the current turf with a new state-of-the-art system that also fulfills regulations for collegiate playoff games.

“We’ve actually added a little extra technology that’s pretty common in the NFL, this will only be the second system in college,” said Alabama Athletics Director of Sports Grounds Jonathan DeWitt. “It’s a sub-air system developed in Augusta National where the Masters is played. They have a lot of units under their greens. It allows us to force warm air up under the field, so if there’s a catastrophic rain event we can create a vacuum and suck the water out.”

The live grass used on the field every year was procured from Georgia and allowed to grow for at least a year before being transplanted in Bryant-Denny. This new field is a USGA-approved surface and acts like a green on a golf course.

It’s not new for current players, as this style of surface is used in all bowl games and National Championship games.

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban recently said he’s not a fan of ryegrass and is in favor of getting this new surface.

With a new field, Bryant-Denny Stadium will be fully prepared to host a playoff game, and fans are excited for that future possibility.

“This is gonna be wonderful,” said Alabama fan Kentay Varnell. “I know everybody is gonna come in here. They are gonna be fired up like they always are. You’re getting a new field, new turf. It’s gonna be magnificent.”

DeWitt said the field will be ready for kickoff Sept. 2, when the Crimson Tide takes on Middle Tennessee.