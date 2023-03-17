Flight attack raises questions about security, mental health

The Associated Press

LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts man accused of attacking a flight attendant and attempting to open the plane’s emergency door on a cross-country flight has directed attention to passengers with mental health illnesses.

One passenger who sat near Francisco Torres on the flight from Los Angeles to Boston says he didn’t exhibit any unusual behavior until he launched his attack.

Most experts say there isn’t a whole lot that airlines can or should be doing.

They note that most people with mental illnesses are not violent, and barring them can pose a host of logistical and constitutional challenges.

