Five-star CB Desmond Ricks commits to Alabama

Alabama football added another high-profile ‘piece’ to its 2023 recruiting class.

Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks of IMG Academy in Bradendon, Fla. committed to Alabama on Thursday, picking the Crimson Tide over LSU and Florida. Ricks says Alabama’s established and consistent success was a huge factor in his decision.

“Just knowing it’s been done there plenty of times. They are not guessing you know,” Ricks said at his commitment ceremony. “They did it with people like me before.

“My favorite thing (about Alabama) is Coach Saban. It’s just a great place. When I walk around campus, I see a lot of guys like me. Guys that want to be great.”

Ricks is listed as the No. 2 cornerback recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is one of three cornerback prospects in Alabama’s signing class, joining Tony Mitchell (Thompson High School, Alabaster) and Jahlil Hurley (Florence High School, Florence).

Alabama has 28 commitments for its 2023 recruiting class including seven five-star prospects.