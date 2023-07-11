Five Horizons hosting Summer Bash July 14

Looking for something to do on Friday that’s fun-filled and family-friendly? Five Horizons Health Services is hosting its Summer Bash July 14.

The event, happening at the organization’s Five Spot building in Tuscaloosa, features musical entertainment, bounce houses, food trucks and family-friendly games.

And if you need more incentive to come, Five Horizons is hosting a great deal: bring school supplies to the event and get a free meal.

All school supplies donations are going to Tuscaloosa-based nonprofit Lift Alabama.

What: Five Horizons Summer Bash

Where: Five Spot, 3618 Stillman Blvd. in Tuscaloosa

When: July 14 3-7 p.m.

How much: The event is free, but food is available for purchase

Five Horizons, formerly known as West Alabama AIDS Outreach, is a nonprofit community-based organization providing support and health care services across Alabama’s Black Belt and East Mississippi.