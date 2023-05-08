Five Horizons hosting annual Sunset Supper fundraiser Thursday

You can support Five Horizons Health Services and party like its 1989 at the same time this week, as the organization hosts the ninth annual Sunset Supper on the River Thursday.

This year’s theme? Ultimate ’80s Party. The event is happening at the Tuscaloosa River Market from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., and tickets are $35 a person.

You can buy tickets from any board member or online right here.

The event also features FHHS Southern Region Executive Director Shey Thorn sharing how he’s been impacted by the HIV/AIDS epidemic, a silent auction and raffle and catering by Urban Bar and Kitchen.