First round of new infrastructure bill headed to Alabama

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

This week, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell announced that the first round of the new federal transit funding — under the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — is coming to Alabama.

This bill will strengthen public transportation systems, support transit jobs across the state, and make urgently-needed investments.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is continuing to deliver for Alabama,” said Sewell. “This transformative legislation includes the largest transit investment in American history, with billions coming to Alabama to improve reliability and support good-paying jobs. This week’s announcement of the first round of transit funding is a critical victory for our economy and I am committed to working with our state and local leaders to ensure that Alabamians feel the benefits of these investments.”

Sewell said Alabama will receive over $18 million in funding in order to make this possible.

More than $3 million will be used to upgrade bus fleets and other facilities, while two million will be used to support transit for seniors and those with disabilities.

Additional funding will become available following passage of a full-year appropriations bill, which is currently being negotiated in the House and Senate.