First responders from around the state get hands-on training in Tuscaloosa

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Karnera Gafford

The Alabama Fire College is hosting two days of training for firefighters and other first responders from across the state this week. The exercise ensures first responders learn how to react to real-life scenarios in case local responders were overwhelmed.

First responders get to update their training, but they also build their network.

“Some other benefits that the responders will get from this training is that they will actually get to meet and work alongside personnel that they will be working alongside in the event of a disaster,” said Diana Hewlett with the Alabama Fire College.

Some of the training scenarios included water, search and rescue, and hazmat training. The materials used for the training were brought in by the first responders so they could get a feel of how to use their own material for when they went back home.

“This exercise really allows responders to take what they have learned in their training and classes and throughout that funded training that may have occurred and the equipment they have acquired and teaches them how to use that in a simulated event, so when something really bad does occur that are prepared,” said Emergency Management officer Melissa Sizemore.

The exercises also taught the responders how to work under pressure.

“Some of those stresses that may occur in a real-world event really puts that pressure on those first responders to better respond and make better decisions as they are out in the field,” said Sizemore.