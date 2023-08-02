First Friday Art Walk returns Aug. 4 in downtown Tuscaloosa

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Winter Steele

TUSCALOOSA – Miss Tuscaloosa’s First Friday Art Walk?It’s back Friday, Aug. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The free event features special gallery events throughout downtown Tuscaloosa, and patrons can meander through galleries between grabbing drinks or dinner at one of the area’s many restaurants.

“The galleries feature the work of artists who are local but also Alabama and at times from neighboring states,” said Tuscaloosa Arts Council representative Kevin Ledgewood. “We also have coffee shops that are art friendly with rotating displays, and artists are sometimes set up at restaurants or galleries to do public demonstrations of their techniques.”

This Friday, there’s an opening reception for Kelly Hatfield’s “Reimagined” at the Kentuck Gallery in downtown’s Hotel Indigo. The event begins at 6 and Hatfield will be discussing her work at 6:30 p.m. Light hors d’oeuvres will be provided, and the event is free.

Hatfield’s work features mixed media paintings with folk-art flair and illustrations.

“First Friday is the perfect time for families or individuals to grab a bite to eat, have a social gathering with friends at a local bar, and top the evening off with great art,” said Ledgewood.

For a full list of events, participating galleries and other information regarding First Friday Art Walks click here.