First days of school announced for counties in our coverage area

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The last days of summer are marked for counties in WVUA 23’s coverage area.

Love it or hate it, school is starting again in 15 days.

Students in Fayette, Greene and Pickens Counties hit the books on Monday, August 8.

The following Tuesday, August 9, schools in Bibb and Hale Counties open their doors for another year of learning.

And Tuscaloosa and Walker County schools careen into class on Wednesday, August 10. before the teacher starts the roll.

Click here for lists of school supplies and for a regularly-updated list of school supply giveaways.