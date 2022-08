First Baptist Church of Woodstock hosting food pantry Wednesday

If you live in or around Woodstock and need a little help putting food on the table, this event is for you.

On Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Baptist Church of Woodstock is hosting a mobile food pantry for residents in need.

The event is happening at the church’s Family Life Center, located at 2473 Coldwater Road in Woodstock.

Recipients must show identification to receive food.