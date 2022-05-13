First annual BookStock Festival coming this Saturday

Photo courtesy Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa will witness the Literacy Council of West Alabama‘s first ever BookStock Spring Book Festival Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free, family-focused event will include two panels: “Kid’s Reads” moderated by Miss University of Alabama Lindsay Fincher, and “Southern Women’s Stories: Past and Present” moderated by Dr. Hillary Green, an associate professor of history in The University of Alabama’s Department of Gender and Race Studies.

Other activities include building books and journals with the University of Alabama Book Arts Department, sign-ups for reading tutors, painting library boxes and a scavenger hunt.

Lunch will be provided by Big Tasty Food Truck and Tea Town Alabama.

A community-wide used book sale will take place all day, with a drawing for prizes announced every hour.

The Literacy Council of West Alabama works to help West Alabama residents “learn to read, write and improve their lives through literacy efforts,” according to their Facebook page.

Click here for more information on the event, and the Literacy Council of West Alabama.