Firefighters rescue dogs from kennel roof after evacuation

dog

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama firefighters had to use a ladder truck to rescue dogs from the roof of a downtown kennel after chemical fumes from work on a floor forced an evacuation.

Two workers and several animals at Dog Days of Birmingham began having what appeared to be breathing difficulties after a contractor put new sealant on a concrete floor that was being refinished.

A company spokesperson says small dogs that were kept on the ground floor were taken out the front door to safety.

But 13 larger dogs that were housed on the second floor were taken to a rooftop play area to get out of the fumes. All the people and dogs are OK.

9/12/2022 11:06:54 AM (GMT -5:00)