Fire Expo highlights community impact of firefighters, first responders

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Kennedy Payne

It’s Fire Prevention Week, and Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue spent Tuesday evening showcasing its fire trucks, firefighters and everything else it offers at University Mall.

Parents said the event is an important educational opportunity for children, and also a good way to have fun in their community.

“I have two small children, and we have just started talking a lot to them about fire safety,” said mother Ashli Hunnicutt. “Their dad is a fireman, but it comes off a lot different to see it at work out here in the community. My kids actually learned a lot about staying low and how to get out of the house. It’s just really important.”

Firefighters also used the time to remind residents to change the batteries in their smoke detectors.