Fire burns for hours at Northport lumber mill

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Emily Benito

Firefighters quickly responded to a fire that started at an abandoned lumber yard in Northport Monday morning. Smoke could be seen for miles by those who passed by.

Sever al outbuildings on the property caught fire at the Richardson Lumber Mill on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard shortly after 9:30 a.m.

The property was once part of Rose Lumber Company, then later became the Richardson Lumber Mill and is now owned by Bryant Bank.

The property is abandoned and has deteriorated over the years.

It took hours for the The Northport Fire Rescue Team to contained the fire. At one point they called the forestry commission to create a fire break. They also asked the Carroll’s Creek Fire Department’s overtime crew to be on stand-by for the rest of the day to ensure any hot spots were extinguished.

The fire was contained to the mill and no other properties were affected. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.