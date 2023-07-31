Fire at former Cheeky’s restaurant in Gordo under investigation

Firefighters in Pickens County were called out early Thursday morning to battle a fire at a local restaurant that had just closed its doors for good.

Gordo Police Chief Johnny Stephenson said a passerby spotted the fire at Cheeky’s Family Style Restaurant and called in around 1:30 a.m. Thursday

Cheeky’s is located on Industrial Park in Gordo, and the restaurant’s Facebook page said their last day of service was July 16. The restaurant had been open 13 years.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.