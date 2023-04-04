Finland joins NATO in major blow to Russia over Ukraine war

The Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) – Finland has joined the NATO military alliance, dealing a major blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a historic realignment of Europe’s post-Cold War security landscape triggered by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

With the Nordic nation entering the world’s biggest security alliance, NATO’s land border with Russia has doubled.

Finland had adopted neutrality after its defeat by the Soviets in World War II.

But its leaders signaled they wanted to join the alliance just months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow’s neighbors.

Putin has long complained about NATO’s expansion toward Russia and partly used that as a justification for the invasion.

4/4/2023 3:34:30 PM (GMT -5:00)