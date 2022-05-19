Fifth suspect arrested in shooting of 3-year-old in pool

A fifth person is facing attempted murder charges after a 3-year-old child swimming in an apartment complex pool wound up shot after a gunfight broke out Monday afternoon.

Kevonte Marteze Griffin, 19, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and first-degree assault. He was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $120,000 bond on the attempted murder charges and a $100,000 cash bond on the assault charge.

Griffin is the fifth suspect arrested in the shooting, which happened at the Village at Brook Meadows complex at 415 Hargrove Road E., near the intersection of McFarland Boulevard and Hargrove Road.

The others arrested so far include:

Aamod Tre’Shon Jones, 19. Jones was charged with three counts of attempted murder with a $180,000 bond and first-degree assault with a $100,000 cash bond.

Tyriek O’Shay Evans, 18. Evans was charged with two counts of attempted murder with a $120,000 bond and first-degree assault with $100,000 cash bond.

Two juveniles who are younger than 18 and cannot be identified because of Alabama law. Both were charged as adults with multiple counts of attempted murder and first-degree assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

