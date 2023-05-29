Field set for Tuscaloosa Regional baseball tournament
Alabama will host Boston College, Troy, and Nicholls State this weekend in the Tuscaloosa Regional tournament.
The Crimson Tide (40-19) received the No. 16 national seed for the NCAA baseball championships. It will play Nicholls State (34-22) in the opening round of the regional at 6 p.m. on Friday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.
Boston College (35-18) and Troy (39-20) will play at 1 p.m. on Friday, also on ESPN+.
Alabama did not play Nicholls State or Boston College this season. It won both of its games against in-state rival Troy. The Crimson Tide beat the Trojans in Tuscaloosa, 10-2, in early April. Earlier this month, Alabama beat Troy, 7-2, in a game played at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.