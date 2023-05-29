Field set for Tuscaloosa Regional baseball tournament

Alabama baseball player Andrew Pinckney (21) celebrates a homerun against Texas A&M at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas, on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Alabama will host Boston College, Troy, and Nicholls State this weekend in the Tuscaloosa Regional tournament.

The Crimson Tide (40-19) received the No. 16 national seed for the NCAA baseball championships. It will play Nicholls State (34-22) in the opening round of the regional at 6 p.m. on Friday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Boston College (35-18) and Troy (39-20) will play at 1 p.m. on Friday, also on ESPN+.

Alabama did not play Nicholls State or Boston College this season. It won both of its games against in-state rival Troy. The Crimson Tide beat the Trojans in Tuscaloosa, 10-2, in early April. Earlier this month, Alabama beat Troy, 7-2, in a game played at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.