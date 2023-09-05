Few Storms Wednesday Evening…. Tuesday PM Forecast Update

Good Tuesday afternoon to you! Our local weather has been hot and mostly dry across the region this afternoon. Temperatures have warmed into the lower 90s. Expect a low tonight in the lower 70s, under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will warm into the lower 90s again on Wednesday. As a surface boundary moves in from the northwest, scattered showers and storms will become possible late Wednesday and Wednesday night. A few storms could produce intense lightning and heavy rain.

Drier air will gradually filter in on Thursday and especially on Friday. Temperatures will drop to seasonal average for early September, with highs each afternoon in the upper 80s.

Look for a sunny and dry weekend ahead.

