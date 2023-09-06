Few Storms Tonight… Very Nice Weekend Ahead… Wednesday PM Forecast Update

Good Wednesday afternoon! It’s been a hot day across our local region, with many areas warming into the lower 90s. At one point this afternoon, the heat index had topped 100 degrees.

A surface front will move southward across the area tonight, which will help to bring a higher rain chance locally between now and 11pm. Some areas will miss out on the storms this evening, and the best chance of a storm will remain near or north of I-59. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s overnight.

Skies will quickly become sunny on Thursday. Temperatures will rise into the lower 90s during the afternoon. As the trough deepens across the region over the weekend, temperatures will fall into the upper 80s, with lower or middle 60s at night.

The next rain chance will arrive next week by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Richard Scott

WVUA Chief Meteorologist

rscott@wvua23.com

Twitter: RichardWVUA23

Facebook: WVUA23RichardScott

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RichardScottWeather