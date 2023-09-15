Few Storms Through Saturday… Very Nice Weather Ahead… Friday PM Forecast Update

Good Friday afternoon! Our local weather has been fairly hot across the region today. A few scattered storms have developed on radar, which will cool some places off this evening. For the local high school football games this evening, a few stadiums will get a passing downpour. I don’t expect everyone to receive rain, but keep in mind these pop-up storms will be random and fast moving.

The weekend will start off warm and humid, with a chance of scattered showers and storms on Saturday. I do not expect an all day rain or for everyone to get a washout. The chance of a passing storm will diminish quickly on Sunday.

Dry and less humid air will take over Sunday evening through the middle of next week. Expect warm days and cool nights. Overnight Temperatures Sunday night and Monday night could dip into the upper 50s. Daytime highs will remain in the upper 80s.

Join us on WVUA 23 weekdays at 5 p.m. for the very latest on your news, weather and sports.

Richard Scott

WVUA Chief Meteorologist

rscott@wvua23.com

Twitter: RichardWVUA23

Facebook: WVUA23RichardScott

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RichardScottWeather