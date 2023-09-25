Few Storms Remain Possible… Monday PM Forecast Update

Good Monday afternoon! Some areas have dealt with scattered showers and storms today. While some of you missed out on the rain, some areas have had a nice storm this afternoon. Given the nature of scattered storms, it’s really a hit or miss situation. A few scattered storms will remain possible this evening, ending late tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s tonight, under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Scattered storms will remain possible on Tuesday, but rain chances will become more limited this week, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the 80s each afternoon, with overnight lows in the lower to middle 60s.

Skies will become sunny by Friday and over the weekend, as drier air moves back into the region.

