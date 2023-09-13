Few Storms Possible Ahead… Not as Hot… Wednesday PM Forecast Update

Good Wednesday afternoon! Our local weather has been mostly dry across central Alabama, but an occasionally mostly cloudy sky and a southward moving surface front has kept many areas in the lower to middle 80s today. Temperatures will fall into the middle 60s tonight, under a mostly cloudy sky. A stray shower can’t be ruled out overnight.

Thursday will be mostly dry, with only a small chance of a passing shower or storm. Temperatures will rise into the middle or upper 80s during the afternoon hours.

Another surface front will approach the area by Friday and over the weekend, which will allow for another rain chance. The best chance of showers and storms will arrive on Saturday, but widespread rain is unlikely. The risk of rain on Saturday is at 50%.

Less humid and nice conditions can be expected late in the weekend and early next week.

