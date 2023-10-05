Few Showers Tonight & Friday… Cooler Weekend Ahead… Thursday PM Forecast Update

G

Good Thursday afternoon! Clouds have really increased this afternoon, as a cold front approaches from the west. A few isolated showers or sprinkles will be possible along the front, but widespread heavy rain is not expected. Some areas will not get a drop, and if you do get rain, the rain amounts will be generally less than 1/4″… Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s tonight, then rise into the lower 80s on Friday.

The coolest air of the season will arrive on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s Saturday night and Sunday night. Daytime highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll return into the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, but low humidity will make for a nice feel to the air.

