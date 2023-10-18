Few Showers Thursday and Thursday Night… Wednesday PM Forecast Update

Good Wednesday afternoon! Our local weather has been very nice today, as temperatures warmed into the middle 70s for many areas. Clear skies will continue tonight, as temperatures fall into the upper 40s to near 50.

Clouds increase on Thursday, and a few random showers will be possible, especially around midday, with more showers coming in Thursday night. Models have backed off on the amount of rain, so rain amounts should remain under 0.25″ with this event…

Temperatures will remain nice for the upcoming weekend, with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s to near 50. Humidity will also remain low this weekend, as dewpoints drop into the 40s.

We’re watching tropical storm Tammy in the central Atlantic, but there is no evidence this will impact Alabama in any way, or the US coastline.

