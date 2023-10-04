Few Showers Friday… Much cooler air this Weekend! Wednesday PM Forecast Update

Good Wednesday afternoon! Our local weather has been very warm again today, but you may have noticed the haze today. The haze is in response to the scattered fires across the southeast. There is a high wildfire danger through atleast early next week, as low humidity and dry conditions continue.

Clouds will increase on Thursday, and a few light showers will become possible Thursday night. Scattered light showers will be possible for Friday, but heavy rain is not expected. Rain amounts will be light and scattered.

The coolest air of the season will arrive on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s Saturday night and Sunday night. Daytime highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

We are watching the tropics. A tropical storm in the Atlantic basin is moving northwest. There is no risk to the US, as the storm will remain out to sea. Philippe is moving northwest.

