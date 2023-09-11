Few Showers Ahead… Slightly Cooler Temperatures… Monday PM Forecast Update

‘

Good Monday afternoon! Today has been a warm mid September day across the area. Temperatures started off in the 60s this morning, then reached the lower 90s by the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly clear this evening, with temperatures falling into the upper 60s.

A surface front will approach the area on Tuesday and Tuesday night. This will allow for a few spotty showers and perhaps a storm or two to develop locally. The best chance of a passing shower will occur during the afternoon hours on Tuesday and into the overnight hours Tuesday night. We’ll maintain a chance of scattered showers on Wednesday, but some areas will miss out on the rain.

Another surface front will approach the area by Friday and over the weekend, which will allow for another rain chance.

