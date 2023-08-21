Female soldiers in Army special operations face rampant sexism and harassment, military report says

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – A new report says female soldiers face rampant sexism, sexual harassment and other gender-related challenges in male dominated Army special operations units.

The report on Monday comes eight years after the Pentagon opened all combat jobs to women.

U.S. Army Special Operations Command reports a wide range of “overtly sexist” comments from male soldiers, including a broad aversion to females serving in commando units.

It says the comments are “not outliers” but represent a common sentiment that females don’t belong on special operations teams. Several recommendations involving increased training to expand awareness of sexual harassment, mentorship, health care and other issues have been completed. Others are in progress.

8/21/2023 12:49:49 PM (GMT -5:00)