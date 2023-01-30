FEMA: Renters who suffered tornado damage can apply for assistance

Homeowners aren’t the only people who can get help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after Alabama suffered a rash of storms Jan. 12.

Any residents including those who rented their home in Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties whose homes or property were damaged by storms, straight-line winds or tornadoes can apply for FEMA assistance.

Federal grants can help you pay for temporary housing; initial grants are for a one- or two-month period, and those grants can be reviewed if more assistance is needed.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is March 16.

Renters who were affected and uninsured may also qualify for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for uninsured essential personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses, including:

Replacement or repair of necessary personal property like school supplies, furniture, appliances and clothing

Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by anyone who’s self-employed

Repair of primary registered vehicles

Uninsured or out-of-pocket medical, dental, child care, moving or storage expenses

If you need help, here’s how you can get it:

Online at disasterassistance.gov

On your smartphone via the FEMA mobile app

By calling 800-621-3362 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

If you need assistance, be sure you have the following on hand:

A phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, file a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible. FEMA will not duplicate any benefits for losses that are covered by insurance, but if your policy doesn’t cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

In-person assistance is available in Dallas and Hale counties:

Dallas County:

Dr. Michael and Catherine Bullock Community Center 1428 Broad St., Selma Open Sunday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Felix Heights Community Center 405 Medical Center Parkway, Selma Open Sunday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Hale County:

Akron Volunteer Fire Station 181 First Ave. S., Akron Open Sunday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



