FEMA providing assistance for Hale County storm survivors

Weeks after devastating storms, residents in Hale County’s Oak Village are grateful to see men and women donning blue vests in their neighborhood. That means the recovery process has officially begun, and aid is on the way.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency had boots on the ground in Hale County Monday, spreading the word about their storm damage assistance program.

“FEMA has federal funds that they can allow people to get low-interest loans,” said Hale County Emergency Management Agency Director Russell Weeden. “(FEMA) will try to get (residents) assistance to get them back to close to where they were before the disaster happened.”

FEMA will be set up in Akron this week, offering in-person assistance for the hundreds of storm survivors there.

“There are 92 homes that were affected,” Weeden said. “Thirty-one of them were destroyed and 10 (had major damage), so there are going to be some people looking for FEMA assistance.”

Weeden said FEMA will have a disaster recovery center set up at the Akron Public Library.

If you need help, that’s where you should go, he said.

“Go there and fill out the application,” Weeden said. “(You) will need some documents when you go, like a power bill or water bill showing that is your permanent residence. FEMA will tell you what else they need. It’s all according to how much (residents’) homes were worth or whatever got destroyed, and (residents) will get an amount or percentage of that from FEMA.”

Here are other ways you can apply for assistance:

Online at disasterassistance.gov

On your smartphone via the FEMA mobile app

By calling 800-621-3362 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

If you need assistance, be sure you have the following on hand:

A phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, file a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible. FEMA will not duplicate any benefits for losses that are covered by insurance, but if your policy doesn’t cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.