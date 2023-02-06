Feds: Woman plotted with neo-Nazi to attack power grid

The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) – Officials say a Maryland woman conspired with a neo-Nazi leader in Florida to plan an attack on Baltimore’s power grid in an effort to further their racist mission.

A complaint unsealed Monday says Sarah Beth Clendaniel was working with Brandon Russell to plan a series of “sniper attacks” on Maryland electrical substations.

Last week’s arrests add to a growing list of similar cases as authorities warn the American electrical grid could be a target for domestic terrorists. It isn’t immediately clear whether either suspect has a lawyer to speak on their behalf.

