Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid

breonna taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The federal government has filed civil rights charges against four Louisville police officers over the drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor.

She was a Black woman whose fatal shooting in Kentucky helped fuel the racial justice protests that rocked the nation in 2020.

The charges filed Thursday are another effort to hold law enforcement accountable for the killing of the 26-year-old medical worker after one of the officers was acquitted of state charges earlier this year.

The charges include unlawful conspiracy, use of force and obstruction of justice.

Most of the charges stem from the faulty drug warrant used to search Taylor’s home.

Only one officer charged Thursday was on the scene the night Taylor died.

8/4/2022 4:10:58 PM (GMT -5:00)